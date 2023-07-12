Home / Companies / Results / Anand Rathi Wealth Q1 profit after tax rises by 34% to Rs 53 crore

Anand Rathi Wealth Q1 profit after tax rises by 34% to Rs 53 crore

Leading non-bank wealth solutions company Anand Rathi Wealth on Wednesday reported a 34 per cent surge in profit after tax at Rs 53 crore for three months ended June 2023

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Total revenue rose by 34 per cent to Rs 178 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 134 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2022.

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2023 | 11:32 PM IST
In comparison, the company had posted a PAT (profit after tax) of Rs 40 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal, Anand Rathi Wealth, part of Mumbai-based financial services group Anand Rathi, said in a statement.

As of June-end this year, the asset under management (AUM) of the company stood at Rs 43,413 crore, up 32 per cent over the same period last year.

In addition, the company continued to expand its client base adding 395 client families in the first quarter of the current financial year (2023-24).

Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd is amongst India's leading non-bank wealth solutions firms, catering to high and ultra-high-net-worth individuals.

In addition to the private wealth vertical, the company has two new-age technology-led business verticals -- Digital Wealth and Omni Financial Advisors.

Topics :Anand Rathi Wealth LimitedCompanies

First Published: Jul 12 2023 | 11:32 PM IST

