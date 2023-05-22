Home / Companies / Results / Keystone Realtors net profit up by 82% to Rs 77 cr in March quarter

Keystone Realtors net profit up by 82% to Rs 77 cr in March quarter

Total income also fell to Rs 724.90 crore in 2022-23 from Rs 1,302.97 crore in the previous year

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Keystone Realtors net profit up by 82% to Rs 77 cr in March quarter

1 min read Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 4:18 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Keystone Realtors on Monday reported 82 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 76.59 crore for March quarter 2022-23 on better income.

Its net profit stood at Rs 42.03 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income of the Mumbai-based firm rose to Rs 357.63 crore from Rs 247.92 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Net profit declined to Rs 81.95 crore in the last fiscal from Rs 139.62 crore in 2021-22.

Total income also fell to Rs 724.90 crore in 2022-23 from Rs 1,302.97 crore in the previous year.

Keystone Realtors, which sells properties under Rustomjee brand, got listed last year after launching its Rs 635 crore Initial Public Offer (IPO).

Founded in 1995, Keystone Realtors has completed more than 30 projects and is developing more than 10 projects across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

The firm has developed 20.05 million square feet of high-value and affordable residential buildings, premium gated estates, townships, corporate parks, retail spaces, schools, iconic landmarks and various other real estate projects as of March 2022.

Also Read

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023: All you need to know about checking result

CBSE Results 2023: Everything you need to know to check at website

Keystone Realtors makes quiet debut, but analysts see long-term value

Keystone Realtors shares climb over 3% in stock market debut trade

Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2023: Result out, all details here

CESC consolidated net profit remains flat at Rs 445 cr in March quarter

Indiabulls Housing Finance Q4 results: Net profit falls 14% to Rs 263 crore

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail reports net loss of Rs 187 crore in Q4

Sun Pharma Advanced Research loss widens to Rs 81.99 cr in March quarter

Sun TV Networks Ltd PAT falls 7.25% to Rs 380.4 cr in March quarter

Topics :Q4 Resultscompany

First Published: May 22 2023 | 5:06 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story