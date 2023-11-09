Kirloskar Industries Q2 result: Net profit at Rs 91 cr; revenue down 11%

Kirloskar Industries Limited reported 30.27 per cent dip in standalone net profit in the quarter that ended on September 30 at Rs 91.22 crore, as compared to Rs 130.82 crore in the same quarter last year. However, as compared to Rs 94.03 crore in the previous quarter, the net profit was down 2.98 per cent, the company said in a BSE filing.

The company's revenue from operations was down 11.64 per cent to Rs 1,578.04 crore during the quarter under review against Rs 1,786.01 crore last year. In the previous quarter, it had reported revenue from operations of Rs 1,508.23 crore. This is a rise of 4.62 per cent.

The total income for Q2FY24 came in at Rs 1,588.88 crore, compared to Rs 1,810,97 crore year-on-year (y-o-y), registering a fall of 12.26 per cent. On a quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) basis, the total income was up 4.65 per cent. It was Rs 1,518.24 crore in Q1FY24.

At 12:48 pm, the shares of Kirloskar Industries Lted were trading at Rs 3,348.20.