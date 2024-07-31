KRBL Q1 results: Net profit falls 55.5% to Rs 8,656 lakh on weak demand

India's KRBL reported its fourth straight quarterly profit fall on Wednesday, hurt by slower demand for its basmati rice.

KRBL, which makes the 'India Gate' brand of basmati rice, said its consolidated net profit fell 55.5 per cent to Rs 8,656 lakh ($10.4 million) in the quarter ended June.

Revenue from operations fell 15.2 per cent to Rs 1199 cr.

The world's biggest rice exporter imposed various curbs on exports in July last year and continued them in 2024 in an effort to keep local prices in check ahead of the general elections held in April-May.