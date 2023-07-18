Home / Companies / Results / L&T Tech net profit rises 13% to Rs 311.1 cr in Q1 FY24; revenue up 14.7%

L&T Tech net profit rises 13% to Rs 311.1 cr in Q1 FY24; revenue up 14.7%

On the other hand, the growth was led by the transportation vertical, which grew 3.9 per cent

Sourabh Lele New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2023 | 8:01 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Engineering services company L&T Technology Services (LTTS) on Tuesday reported a net profit of Rs 311.1 crore in Q1 FY24, increasing 13 per cent year-on-year (YoY), but down 8.5 per cent compared to the previous quarter.
 
Revenue from operations in the first three months of FY24 stood at Rs 2,301 crore, an increase of 14.7 per cent compared to the same quarter last year. This includes the revenue from the recently acquired Next-gen communication firm Smart World & Communications (SWC). The revenues were down 2.9 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis.
 
The EBIT margin of the company came in at 17.2 per cent, falling 70 basis points (bps) sequentially and 20 bps YoY.
 
The performance in Q1 was subdued due to delayed decision-making by clients from clients in-plant engineering, semiconductors and electronics.
 
On the other hand, the growth was led by the transportation vertical, which grew 3.9 per cent.
 
The company also announced that it secured a $50 million contract from a global technology company to enable new opportunities for digital media platforms.
 
The company has retained its revenue growth guidance for FY24 at 20 per cent and its target of achieving $1.5 billion in annual revenue by FY25.
 
“In telecom, though our next-gen communication and 5G revenue grew, our semiconductor and electronics revenue fell. Plants engineering de-grew by about $1.8 million, which was not expected. This happened because some of the client inputs on executing projects got delayed. Some supply chain issues are still going on so projects have been delayed. But they will get executed in coming quarters. If I look forward, transportation, Smart World, plant engineering and IT will continue to grow in Q2,” Amit Chadha, chief executive officer and managing Director of L&T Technology Services Limited told Business Standard.


Also Read

From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today

LTTS, BSNL sign deal to deploy private 5G network for global enterprises

L&T Technology Q4 net profit rises 18.1%, dividend of Rs 30/share declared

From Ambuja Cements to Tata Steel: Q4 results to watch out for today

NIM expansion, loan growth: Top 5 things to track in SBI's Q4FY23 results

HeidelbergCement Q1 profit rises 1.4% to Rs 52.32 cr amid easing fuel price

Bank of America profit rises in second qtr on boost from interest income

L&T Technology Services reports 13% rise in net profit in Apr-June quarter

IndusInd Bank Q1FY24 results: Net profit up 30%, gross bad loans at 1.94%

ICICI Prudential Q1 profit jumps 33% to Rs 207 crore on investment gains

Topics :LTTSL&T Technology ServicesQ1 results

First Published: Jul 18 2023 | 8:01 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story