L&T Technology Q4 net profit rises 18.1%, dividend of Rs 30/share declared

The tech firm declared a dividend of Rs 30 per share

BS Web Team New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 4:45 PM IST
The consolidated net profit of L&T Technology Services Ltd rose 18.1 per cent in the quarter ending March 31, 2023, to Rs 310.9 crore. The net profit in the same quarter last year was Rs 263.2 crore.
The company's revenue from operations rose from Rs 1,756.1 crore in the quarter ending March 2022 to Rs 2,096.2 crore in Q4FY23.

The net profit for the whole year was up 22.2 per cent from Rs 960.6 crore in FY22 to Rs 1,174.1 crore. The revenue from operations was up from Rs 6,569.7 crore in FY22 to Rs 8,013.6 crore in FY23.
The tech firm declared a dividend of Rs 30 per share.

On Wednesday, the company's shares closed 14 points in the green on BSE at Rs 3,439.3. 

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 4:45 PM IST

