L&T Technology Q4 net profit rises 18.1%, dividend of Rs 30/share declared

The company's revenue from operations rose from Rs 1,756.1 crore in the quarter ending March 2022 to Rs 2,096.2 crore in Q4FY23.

The consolidated net profit of L&T Technology Services Ltd rose 18.1 per cent in the quarter ending March 31, 2023, to Rs 310.9 crore. The net profit in the same quarter last year was Rs 263.2 crore.