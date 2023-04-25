Nippon AMC Q4 results: Consolidated net profit rises 13% to Rs 198 crore

Revenues from operations rose 3 per cent during the quarter to Rs 348 crore. They rose 3.3 per cent in FY23 to Rs 1,350 crore, shows the latest quarterly and annual results filed with exchanges.

Nippon Life India Asset Management (NLIAM) on Tuesday reported a 13 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 198 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2023. The consolidated profit for fiscal 2022-23 dipped 2.7 per cent to Rs 723 crore.