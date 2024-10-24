Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / Results / LT Foods Q2 results: PAT drops 4.9% to Rs 148 cr, revenue at Rs 2,108 cr

LT Foods Q2 results: PAT drops 4.9% to Rs 148 cr, revenue at Rs 2,108 cr

The company reported a 8.4 per cent rise in its overall expenses, propelled by a 32.2 per cent rise in cost of its raw materials

Gurugram-based fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company LT Foods, which sells specialty rice under the brand Daawat, will focus on growing its organic range in India to drive double-digit growth in the coming years.
Agricultural exports are facing challenges due to rising shipping costs. | Photo: Company website
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2024 | 3:41 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India's LT Foods posted its first profit decline in 13 quarters on Thursday, dragged down by higher input costs despite a healthy demand for its basmati rice, sending shares down 12 per cent.

The company, which makes 'Daawat' and 'Royal' basmati rice, said consolidated net profit dropped 4.9 per cent to Rs 148 crore ($17.6 million) in the July-September quarter from a year earlier.

The company reported a 8.4 per cent rise in its overall expenses, propelled by a 32.2 per cent rise in cost of its raw materials.

India's agricultural exports are facing challenges due to rising shipping costs stemming from the Red Sea crisis, analysts said.

This has increased transportation expenses for exporters, making it harder to stay competitive in the global market, they added.

LT Foods, whose biggest export market is the United States, said revenue from operations rose 6.6 per cent to Rs 2,108 crore. The company does not segregate its revenue by segments or geography.

 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LT Foods strengthens RTC, organic product lines for double-digit growth

LT Foods Q1 result: Profit up 13% to Rs 155.3 cr, revenue up 16.4%

LT Foods share price rises over 4% after opening new facility in UK

LT Foods, KRBL, Kohinoor: Rice stocks zoom up to 15% on Tuesday; here's why

LT Foods Q4 results: Net profit rises 14% to Rs 150 cr on strong sales

Topics :LT FoodsQ2 resultsagriculture economy

First Published: Oct 24 2024 | 3:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story