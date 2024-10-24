Q2 results today: ITC and Adani Wilmar among 114 firms to post earnings

Q2FY25 company results: ITC, Adani Wilmar, Godrej Consumer Products, and PNB Housing Finance are among 114 companies set to release their earnings for the second quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (Q2FY25) on Thursday. These results will provide crucial insights into their operations during the July-September period. Market participants and investors are poised to analyse these figures for indications of economic health and corporate growth.

JSW Energy, Adani Total Gas, Castrol India, Colgate Palmolive India, and NTPC will also be posting their quarter earnings report today.

HUL Q2FY25 highlights

ALSO READ: HUL share price slips 6% post Q2 results; Should you buy, sell or hold? On Wednesday, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), one of India’s largest consumer goods companies, announced its Q2 results for FY25, which fell short of analysts’ expectations. HUL reported a net profit of Rs 2,591 crore for the quarter, representing a 2.4 per cent decline compared to the same period last year. The company noted a 3 per cent increase in underlying volume growth. Analysts had anticipated a net profit of Rs 2,693 crore and revenue of Rs 15,753.1 crore, according to estimates by Bloomberg.

TVS Motor Q2 highlights

Market overview

On Thursday, the BSE Sensex climbed 126 points, or 0.16 per cent, to reach 80,208, while the Nifty 50 increased by 29.80 points, or 0.12 per cent, standing at 24,465.

On the BSE, over half of the listed stocks traded in the green, with Tata Motors leading gains at 1.14 per cent. Other notable performers included HDFC Bank, Adani Ports & SEZ, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Sun Pharma. Meanwhile, Hindustan Unilever saw a decline of 4.18 per cent, alongside other major companies like Nestle India and ITC.

Sector-wise, the Nifty FMCG Index witnessed a pullback of 1.55 per cent, along with a 1 per cent decline in the Nifty Metal Index. The Nifty Consumer Durables Index also struggled, while the Nifty Realty Index emerged as the top gainer, climbing 1.26 per cent. Financials, pharma, and healthcare sectors also experienced upward movement.

List of 114 companies releasing Q2FY25 results on Oct 24:

1. Aarti Drugs

2. ACC

3. Allsec Technologies

4. Alpha Industries

5. Apcotex Industries

6. Arun Ispat

7. Asahi Songwon Colors

8. Associated Alcohols & Breweries

9. Agro Tech Foods

10. Adani Total Gas

11. Adani Wilmar

12. Banaras Beads

13. Bharat Gears

14. Bikaji Foods International

15. Birla Cable

16. Bliss GVS Pharma

17. Capital Small Finance Bank

18. Castrol India

19. Chalet Hotels

20. Chandrapur Ferro Alloy

21. CIE Automotive India

22. Colgate Palmolive India

23. Coromandel International

24. CSB Bank

25. Cyient

26. DCB Bank

27. De Nora India

28. DG Content Services

29. Dhenubuild Projects

30. Diamines and Chemicals

31. Dinesh Engineers

32. Dixon Technologies

33. EFC India

34. Everlon Financials

35. Fervent Synergies

36. Finolex Pipes

37. GCKL (Goldcrest Corporation)

38. G G Automotive Gears

39. Glenmark Life Sciences

40. GMR Airports Infrastructure

41. Go Digit General Insurance

42. Godrej Consumer Products

43. Grauer & Weil India

44. Gravity India

45. Gujarat Intrux

46. Home First Finance Company India

47. Indian Energy Exchange (IEX)

48. Indoco Remedies

49. IndusInd Bank

50. ITC

51. Ixigo (Le Travenues Technology)

52. Jindal Hotels

53. JSW Energy

54. Kothari Fermentation & Biochem

55. Kenvi Jewels

56. Krishna Ventures

57. Laurus Labs

58. Le Lavoir Limited

59. LT Foods

60. Madhav Infra Projects

61. Manba Finance

62. Marbu Industries

63. Markolines Pavement Technologies

64. Max India

65. Menon Bearings

66. Mahanagar Gas (MGL)

67. Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund

68. Modern Woollens

69. Moschip Technologies

70. NACL Industries

71. Nippon Life India Asset Management (NAM-India)

72. NTPC

73. Nureca

74. Oracle Financial Services Software (OFSS)

75. Parshva Enterprises

76. Patanjali Foods

77. Pecos Hotels and Pubs

78. Petronet LNG

79. PNB Gilts

80. PNB Housing Finance

81. Privy Specialty Chemicals

82. Purity Flexpack

83. Radico Khaitan

84. Music Broadcast (Radio City)

85. Ramkrishna Forgings

86. Rane (Madras)

87. RR Kabel

88. Sanghi Industries

89. Shilchar Technologies

90. Shilpi Industries

91. SKIL Infrastructure

92. Strides Pharma Science

93. Suryoday Small Finance Bank

94. Transport Corporation of India (TCI)

95. Tourism Finance Corporation of India (TFCI)

96. Tilaknagar Industries

97. Timex Group India

98. Totem Infrastructure

99. Triveni Glass

100. Trustwave Corporation

101. TTL Enterprises

102. Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) (TTML)

103. United Breweries (UBL)

104. Ujjivan Small Finance Bank

105. V2 Retail

106. Veerkrupa Jewellers

107. Vadilal Industries (VGIL)

108. Vivanta Industries

109. VSL Ventures

110. VST Industries

111. Westlife Development

112. Yunik Industries

113. Zenith Healthcare

114. Z S Wastetech