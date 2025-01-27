Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / Results / LT Foods Q3 result: PAT down 5% to Rs 145 cr, total income at Rs 2,288.2 cr

LT Foods Q3 result: PAT down 5% to Rs 145 cr, total income at Rs 2,288.2 cr

The Board reappointed Ashwani Kumar Arora and Surinder Kumar Arora as Managing Directors of the company, subject to approval of shareholders

Gurugram-based fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company LT Foods, which sells specialty rice under the brand Daawat, will focus on growing its organic range in India to drive double-digit growth in the coming years.
Photo: Company website
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2025 | 3:44 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

LT Foods, a leading player in the basmati and speciality rice segment, on Monday posted 4.75 per cent drop in consolidated net profit at Rs 145.38 crore on higher expenses.

The company had logged a net profit of Rs 152.64 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 2,288.25 crore from Rs 1,949.68 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

Expenses rose to Rs 2,094.42 crore from Rs 1,757.67 crore.  ALSO READ: Indian Oil Q3 results: Net profit drops 77% to Rs 2,115 cr, revenue down 5%

The Board reappointed Ashwani Kumar Arora and Surinder Kumar Arora as Managing Directors of the company, subject to approval of shareholders.

It also approved the acquisition of 4 per cent stake in Raghunath Agro Industries.

Shares of the company were trading down 7.08 per cent at Rs 370.30 apiece on BSE. 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indian Oil Q3 results: Net profit drops 77% to Rs 2,115 cr, revenue down 5%

Adani Total Gas Q3 results: Profit drops 19% to Rs 142 cr, revenue up 13%

Canara Bank Q3 results: Profit rises 12.25% to Rs 4,104 cr, NII down 3%

Premium

On growth runway: IndiGo cleared for takeoff on strong demand winds

NTPC Q3FY25 results: Net profit dips marginally to Rs 5,169 crore

Topics :LT FoodsQ3 results

First Published: Jan 27 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story