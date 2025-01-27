Indian Oil Q3 results: Net profit drops 77% to Rs 2,115 cr, revenue down 5%

Public-sector undertaking Indian Oil Corporation on Monday reported 76.57 per cent drop in its consolidated net profit at Rs 2,115 crore for the third quarter (Q3) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) from Rs 9,029.56 crore reported during the same period last year.
Consolidated revenue from operations fell marginally by 5 per cent to Rs 2,15,522 crore, from Rs 2,26,892 reported in the year-ago period.
Shares of Indian Oil Corporation were trading at Rs 124.35 on the BSE a 2:45 pm, down more than 3 per cent after the Q3FY25 financial results were released.