LTIMindtree Q2FY25 results: Revenue increases 5.9% to Rs 9,433 cr

The company's consolidated revenue rose 5.9 per cent to Rs 9,433 crore ($1.12 billion) in the three months to Sept. 30

Revenue is marginally lower than analysts' average estimate of Rs 9,442 crore.
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 4:42 PM IST
Indian IT services firm LTIMindtree missed quarterly revenue estimates on Thursday, hurt by weak tech spending.
 
That was marginally lower than analysts' average estimate of Rs 9,442 crore, as per data compiled by LSEG.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 4:42 PM IST

