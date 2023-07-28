Home / Companies / Results / Mahindra Finance Q1FY24 results: Net profit rises 58% to Rs 353 crore

Mahindra Finance Q1FY24 results: Net profit rises 58% to Rs 353 crore

The revenue from operations was up 25 per cent to Rs 3,125.4 crore during the quarter

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2023 | 2:44 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd on Friday reported a 58 per cent rise in its standalone net profit to Rs 352.6 crore in the quarter that ended on June 30 as compared to Rs 222.92 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. As compared to Rs 684.12 crore in the previous quarter, the net profit was down 48.4 per cent. 

The revenue from operations was up 25 per cent to Rs 3,125.4 crore during the quarter as compared to Rs 2,498.55 crore last year. 

The company's lOan Book increased sequentially by 4.8 per cent and 28 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 86,732 crore with an improvement in disbursements. The disbursements, at Rs 12,165 crore, were higher by 28 per cent YoY.

The net interest income (NII) at Rs 1,675 crore increased 7 per cent YoY, impacted by the change in portfolio mix and increased interest costs.

The net interest margin for the quarter was 6.8 per cent. 

Mahindra Finance's capital adequacy ratio was recorded at 21.2 per cent during Q1FY24.

As of 2:45 pm on Friday, the company's share was trading 5.84 per cent in the red at Rs 293.5 apiece on BSE.

Also Read

Trident Group Q1FY24 results: PAT down 27% YoY, income down 10.65%

Havells Q1FY24 result: Net revenue up 14% YoY; disrupted summer drags sales

TCS Preview: Wage hikes to erode margin in Q1FY24; PAT may drop 3.3% QoQ

Asian Paints Q1FY24 results: Net profit jumps 52.5% to Rs 1,550 crore

Bank of Maharashtra Q1FY24 result: Net profit up 95% YoY to Rs 882 cr

Exide Q1FY24 results: Net profit at Rs 241 cr YoY; revenue up 4.2%

RailTel posts consolidated income of Rs 483 cr in Q1, PAT jumps to Rs 38 cr

Sterlite Technologies Q1 results: Net profit rises 156% to Rs 46 crore

Indus Towers Q1 net profit rises nearly three-fold to Rs 1,348 cr

Indus Towers Q1 results: Net profit jumps 182% to Rs 1,348 crore

Topics :Mahindra FinanceMahindra GroupQ1 resultsBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 28 2023 | 2:44 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

HUL Lifebuoy, GAVI to take Safal Shuruaat campaign to Indonesia next year

Paris-based Capgemini to invest 2 bn euro in artificial intelligence

Politics

Stormy monsoon sessions likely again over Manipur, no-confidence motion

'Has India-China border dispute resolved?' Congress on EAM's claim

Technology

AMD plans to invest $400 mn in India to expand R&D, engineering operations

Android gets 'unknown tracker alerts' feature: What is it, how does it work

World News

Trade between Russia, Africa reached $18 billion in 2022: Vladimir Putin

Japan's central bank retains interest rate, will fine-tune bond purchases

Next Story