Home / Companies / Results / Indus Towers Q1 net profit rises nearly three-fold to Rs 1,348 cr

Indus Towers Q1 net profit rises nearly three-fold to Rs 1,348 cr

Its revenue grew three per cent during the reported quarter to Rs 7,076 crore compared to Rs 6,897 crore in the year-ago quarter

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2023 | 11:20 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

India's largest mobile tower company Indus Towers on Thursday reported a nearly three-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,348 crore for the June 2023 quarter.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 477 crore in the same period a year ago.

Its revenue grew three per cent during the reported quarter to Rs 7,076 crore compared to Rs 6,897 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The company said strong tower additions on account of 5G rollouts and collections drive performance led to its growth during the June 2023 quarter even after making a doubtful debt provision of Rs 1,233 crore.

"We are pleased to have delivered a solid operational performance in the first quarter of the financial year 2024, with the highest quarterly tower additions in our history. The steady collections have aided our financial performance.

"With the 5G rollouts by operators and network expansion of a major customer progressing at speed, Indus Towers is also keeping pace to capture the growth opportunity and create long-term value," Indus Towers Managing Director and CEO Prachur Sah said.

The company added 11,810 new towers on a year-on-year basis, taking the total count of installed tower base to 1,98,284 at the end of the June 2023 quarter.

Also Read

Prolonged droughts likely spelled end for Indus magacities: Study

Indus Towers' net profit declines 23% to Rs 1,399 cr in March quarter

Indus Towers Q4 net profit dips 23% to Rs 1,399 cr on drop in revenue

Indus Towers Q1FY24 results: Net profit jumps 182% YoY to Rs 1350.9 cr

Bharti Airtel acquires 23% stake in Indus Towers held by Nettle Infra

Indus Towers Q1 results: Net profit jumps 182% to Rs 1,348 crore

Textile manufacturer Arvind profit down 31% to Rs 70 cr in June quarter

Venture capital investment declines slightly to $77.4 bn in Q1: KPMG report

Coromandel International posts consolidated net profit of Rs 494 cr in Q1

Bharat Electronics records 23% jump in PAT to Rs 531 crore in Q1 of FY24

Topics :Indus Towers Bharti Infratel mergerQ1 results

First Published: Jul 27 2023 | 11:20 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story