Adani Green Energy Q1 result: PAT doubles to Rs 629 cr on strong sales

Adani Green's energy sales increased by 22 per cent year-on-year to 7,356 million units in the quarter

Adani Green Ltd
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2024 | 4:32 PM IST
India's Adani Green Energy said on Thursday its first-quarter profit almost doubled from a year earlier, helped by strong energy sales and increased operational capacity, sending the company's shares surging.
The company, part of billionaire Gautam Adani's ports-to-power conglomerate, said its consolidated profit rose to Rs 629 crore ($75.1 million) in the quarter, from Rs 323 crore a year earlier.

The quarter included a unusually severe heatwave nationwide that, according to Elara Securities, boosted the country's base power demand by 10 per cent.
Adani Green's energy sales increased by 22 per cent year-on-year to 7,356 million units in the quarter.
The company's operational capacity currently stands at 11.2 gigawatts (GW), of which solar energy alone accounts for almost two-thirds.
Its solar capacity utilisation factor (CUF), which measures generation capacity to installed capacity, clocked a growth of 25.4 per cent in the quarter, while the CUF in its wind power business jumped 36.2 per cent.

That helped revenue from operations jump 31.1 per cent to 28.34 billion rupees.
Its expenses rose by a comparatively lower 17.4 per cent, while its shares of profit from joint ventures and associates more than tripled to 1.80 billion rupees, also helping boosting the company's net profit.
Adani Green's shares rose as much as 7.8 per cent to a session-high after the results, before receding slightly to end 6 per cent higher.
Last week, peer JSW Energy reported an 80 per cent year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit.
First Published: Jul 25 2024 | 4:32 PM IST

