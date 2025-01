MakeMyTrip Q3 results: Profit up 12% at $27.1 mn led by hotel bookings

MakeMyTrip (MMT), the Nasdaq-listed online travel aggregator, on Thursday reported 11.8 per cent rise in profit at $27.1 million for the third quarter (Q3) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) from $24.2 million reported during the same quarter last year.

The company's revenue surged by 24.8 per cent, reaching $267.4 million, up from $214.2 million year-on-year. In a statement regarding the results, the company highlighted that "the increase in revenue was primarily due to strong travel demand in India for both domestic and international outbound travel in the quarter ended December 31, 2024."

Segment-wis growth

"The Indian travel and tourism sector is witnessing robust growth, reflecting a strong desire among travelers to explore new horizons. While Indian destinations continue to shine, many countries have made significant efforts to attract Indian travelers. Our strong performance this quarter reflects these macro trends, along with our focused execution and commitment to customer centricity," Group Chief Executive Officer Rajesh Magow said commenting on the results.

This growth was primarily driven by MMT's hotels and packages segment, which generated $121.9 million in Q3 FY25, reflecting a year-on-year increase of 24.9 per cent. Notably, the bus ticketing segment experienced the most significant revenue growth, soaring by 31.3 per cent to $35 million.