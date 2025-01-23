Zee Ent Q3 results: Profit soars 180% to Rs 164 cr, revenue down 8%

Consolidated revenue from operations also fell 8.44 per cent to Rs 940.6 crore from Rs 1,027.4 crore reported during the same period last year. Sequentially, however, net profit rose marginally by 4.3 per cent from Rs 901.7 crore.The company also announced the appointment of Divya Karani as an additional director in the category of independent director of the company for a period of three years with effect from January 23.