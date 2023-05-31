Home / Companies / Results / Mankind Pharma's profit after tax up 52% at Rs 294 cr in March quarter

Mankind Pharma's profit after tax up 52% at Rs 294 cr in March quarter

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 2,053 crore from Rs 1,726 crore in the year-ago period, Mankind Pharma said in a statement

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Mankind Pharma's profit after tax up 52% at Rs 294 cr in March quarter

1 min read Last Updated : May 31 2023 | 5:08 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Mankind Pharma on Wednesday reported 52 per cent increase in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 294 crore for March quarter 2022-23, aided by robust sales.

The company had logged a PAT of Rs 193 crore in January-March 2021-22.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 2,053 crore from Rs 1,726 crore in the year-ago period, Mankind Pharma said in a statement.

In 2022-23, the PAT declined 10 per cent to Rs 1,310 crore from Rs 1,453 crore in the previous year.

"The company maintained its strong growth trajectory during the year..our consumer healthcare business has maintained its double-digit growth with dominant brand leadership in its categories," Mankind Pharma Vice Chairman and Managing Director Rajeev Juneja said.

Earlier this month, the Income Tax Department conducted raids on the premises of the company over allegations of tax evasion.

Also Read

Mankind Pharma IPO to open next week: Check price band, GMP, other details

Mankind Pharma IPO opens today: Check GMP, price band, other details here

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023: All you need to know about checking result

Mankind Pharma IPO subscribed 8% so far on Day 1; GMP down 30% in 10 days

Mankind Pharma shares bounce back 6% as co clarifies on I-T raid

EID Parry reports consolidated PAT at Rs 286.90 cr in March quarter

Jagran Prakashan net profit falls 55.8% at Rs 23.27 cr in March quarter

V-Guard net profit declines 41.14% to Rs 52.7 cr in March quarter

Uflex Q4 profit falls to Rs 83 lakh, revenue down 14% to Rs 3,320 cr

IMFA standalone net profit falls over 50% to Rs 63.65 cr in March quarter

Topics :Mankind PharmaQ4 Resultscompany

First Published: May 31 2023 | 6:10 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story