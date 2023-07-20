Home / Companies / Results / Marsh McLennan beats Q2 profit estimates on interest income boost

Marsh McLennan beats Q2 profit estimates on interest income boost

Ten successive rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve have helped companies net higher interest income on funds they hold on behalf of clients

Reuters
Representative Image (Illustration: Ajay Mohanty)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2023 | 6:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Marsh McLennan reported second-quarter profit above expectations on Thursday, bolstered by the higher interest the company earned from client funds.
 
The company reported a profit of $2.20 per share, excluding one-time costs, for the three months ended June 30. Analysts had expected a profit of $2.12 per share, according to Refinitiv data.
 
Marsh McLennan said its risk and insurance services business, which accounts for the majority of the company's revenue, was helped by a strong performance across U.S., Canada and other international markets.
 
But the biggest boost to the segment came from an eight-fold jump in fiduciary interest income to $108 million.
 
Ten successive rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve have helped companies net higher interest income on funds they hold on behalf of clients.
 
A rebound in markets this year, coupled with expectations the Fed is done with the bulk of its rate hikes, have also boosted sentiment even as fears of a downturn later in the year, persist.
 
That has prompted companies to restart spending on insurance premiums and advisory solutions after cutting down on such costs last year.
 
Revenue for Marsh McLennan jumped 9% to $5.88 billion in the quarter.
 
(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

Also Read

Ashes 2023, 3rd Test: Mitchell Marsh's century put Australia ahead on Day 1

Data breach: Personal data of Covid vaccine recipients leaked on Telegram

Maxwell, Marsh return as Australia name squad for ODI series against India

IND vs AUS: No rushing back for Warner unless completely fit, says Marsh

40% of Indians face flood risk if temperature rises by 2 degrees: Report

Infosys cuts FY24 guidance to 1-3.5%; Q1 net profit rises 0.9% YoY

South Indian Bank Q1 net up 75% to Rs 202 cr; NIM improves by 60 bps

Persistent Systems misses Q1 profit view on rising employee costs

PE/VC investments into Indian entities down 23% in H1 to $27.5 billion

Hindustan Unilever Q1 results: Profit rises 6.9% to Rs 2,556 crore

Topics :companyUS Federal ReserveFederal Reserveprofit margins

First Published: Jul 20 2023 | 6:02 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story