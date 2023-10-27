Record sales drive up Maruti Suzuki India profit 78% to all-time high

Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) posted its highest consolidated net profit of Rs 3,764.2 crore during the second quarter of 2023-24 (FY24). This comes in the backdrop of its highest-ever quarterly sales, a softening of commodity prices, cost reduction efforts, and favourable foreign exchange rates In Q2 of FY24, the company’s net profit increased by 78.2 per cent compared to the same period last year when it was Rs 2,112.50 crore.

India’s largest carmaker reported a 6.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in domestic passenger vehicle (PV) sales, at 482,731 units, in Q2 of FY24.

This growth in domestic sales was primarily driven by a remarkable 117.5 per cent surge in utility vehicle sales, while sales of mini, compact, and mid-sized cars fell during Q2.







MSIL declared that it attained leadership in the sports utility vehicle (SUV) segment due to its robust product line up.

The company now holds a 23.3 per cent share of the Indian SUV market.

Exports increased by 9.7 per cent Y-o-Y to 69,324 units in Q2 of FY24.

During the last quarter, MSIL expanded its export portfolio by shipping the Jimny to Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, maintaining its pole position as India’s largest passenger vehicle (PV) exporter.

In Q2, the company attributed its margin improvement to five factors — improved realisations, softening commodity prices, cost-reduction efforts, relatively better sales volume and higher non-operating income.

Himanshu Singh, research analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher, said that MSIL’s margin improvement had an element of inventorisation (high-inventory levels) as well. This should get reversed in the coming quarters, he felt.

“Structurally, MSIL has successfully transitioned from primarily being in the small cars’ space to becoming a leader in the SUV segment. We see this trend continuing,” he added.

MSIL’s total income in Q2 surged by 24.1 per cent Y-o-Y to reach Rs 30,541.7 crore, while its total expenses for the same quarter increased by 18.6 per cent to Rs 27,925.6 crore.

Dhruv Mudaraddi, Research Analyst at StoxBox, pointed out that MSIL has improved EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) margins for seven consecutive quarters. This trend is a significant positive for the company, as it indicates that the margins are gradually returning to the earlier range of 13-15 percent observed in FY2014-16, he noted.

"A significant reason for this is a somewhat permanent change in the sales mix where SUVs (more expensive models) form 35 per cent of the overall sales. The addition of CNG options to the mix, and improved rural and semi-urban sentiments in the latter half of the festive period will aid volume growth going forward," he added.

R C Bhargava, Chairman, MSIL, told reporters on Friday that the company believes that hybrid vehicles have a larger role in India's aim of achieving carbon neutrality by 2070.

He mentioned that hybrid cars are cleaner than electric vehicles (EVs) in terms of total emissions as 75 per cent of India's electricity is coming from coal-fired plants. “Customers are quite happy with the performance of hybrid cars as compared to the perceived disadvantages (like range anxiety) of EVs," he noted.

Therefore, the government in future may ask itself why there is 38 per cent GST on hybrid cars as compared to five per cent on EVs, he stated. When asked if he would like the government to reduce the GST on hybrid cars, he replied, "I can only hope for it."

"In many parts of the world, people are finding that EVs are not 100 per cent meeting their requirements," he said, adding that the road to carbon neutrality would be different for India as compared to Europe.