Home / Companies / Results / Medanta Hospitals Q3 results: PAT rises 15.6% on higher patient volumes

Company board approves signing of lease agreement for a new 110-bed hospital in Ranchi

Company board approves signing of lease agreement for a new 110-bed hospital in Ranchi

Q3 result
Photo: Shutterstock
Sanket Koul Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 8:30 PM IST
Global Health Limited, which operates Medanta Hospitals, on Tuesday reported a 15.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for the December quarter (Q3 FY25) to Rs 142.9 crore, up from Rs 123.5 crore in the same period last year.
 
The company’s revenue from operations rose to Rs 943.4 crore, a 12.8 per cent Y-o-Y increase from Rs 836.4 crore in Q3 FY24.
 
Commenting on the performance, Pankaj Sahni, group chief executive officer (CEO) and director, said that the company delivered a strong performance this quarter, driven by higher patient volumes and strong contributions from developing hospitals.
 
For the December quarter, Global Health reported a 10.5 per cent Y-o-Y growth in average occupied bed days, representing an occupancy of 63.6 per cent on increased bed capacity.
 
Global Health also announced that its board of directors has approved the signing of a lease agreement to operate and manage a newly built 110-bed hospital in Ranchi.
 
“Medanta will enter into a 15-year long-term lease, extendable for two additional 15-year terms, at its sole discretion,” the company added. The high-end tertiary care hospital is expected to commence operations by the end of Q1 FY26.

The company reported a marginal increase in average revenue per occupied bed (ARPOB) per day for the December quarter to Rs 61,307 in Q3 FY25, 1.2 per cent Y-o-Y higher than Rs 60,571 in the same period last year.
 
Medanta’s international patient revenue increased by 14.3 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 54.1 crore, contributing 6 per cent of the company’s revenue in the December quarter.
 
On a consolidated basis, the company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) grew by 8.4 per cent to Rs 253.8 crore in Q3 FY25, with Ebitda margins down to 26.5 per cent from 27.4 per cent in Q3 FY24.
 
The company announced its results after market hours. On Tuesday, Global Health Limited’s stock fell 0.48 per cent, ending the day’s trade at Rs 1,040.35 apiece on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 8:30 PM IST

