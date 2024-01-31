Home / Companies / Results / Motherson Sumi Wiring India Q3 results: PAT grows 58% to Rs 167.86 cr

Total revenue from operations during the period under review stood at Rs 2,117.28 crore as against Rs 1,686.8 crore in the year-ago period, it added

Motherson Sumi Wiring India said its new-age innovative capabilities are in place, serving all powertrain requirements, including ICE, electric and hybrid
Auto components maker Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd on Wednesday reported a 58.12 per cent jump in profit after tax at Rs 167.86 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2023, riding on robust sales.

The company had posted a profit after tax of Rs 106.16 crore in the October-December quarter last fiscal, Motherson Sumi Wiring India said in a regulatory filing.

Total revenue from operations during the period under review stood at Rs 2,117.28 crore as against Rs 1,686.8 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

"These strong quarterly numbers are the result of customer trust and our operational efficiencies," Motherson Sumi Wiring India Chairman Vivek Chaand Sehgal said.

Further, he said, "We remain focused on delivering high-quality products and solutions to our customers and supporting them in their plans. We will continue to invest in capacities to meet the future demand."

Motherson Sumi Wiring India said its new-age innovative capabilities are in place, serving all powertrain requirements, including ICE, electric and hybrid.

