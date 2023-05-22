Home / Companies / Results / Muthoot Capital Services reports net profit at Rs 26 cr in Jan-Mar quarter

Muthoot Capital Services reports net profit at Rs 26 cr in Jan-Mar quarter

Non-bank lender Muthoot Capital Services has reported a profit of Rs 25.96 crore for the March quarter

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Muthoot Capital Services reports net profit at Rs 26 cr in Jan-Mar quarter

1 min read Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 9:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Non-bank lender Muthoot Capital Services has reported a profit of Rs 25.96 crore for the March quarter.

The listed entity of Muthoot Pappachan Group had reported a loss of Rs 151.83 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income grew 7 per cent to Rs 115.6 crore in the reporting quarter, as against Rs 109.16 crore in the year-ago period.

For the full fiscal, the company reported a net profit of Rs 78 crore as against a loss of Rs 161 crore in FY22. The amount disbursed in FY23 increased 15 per cent to Rs 1,318 crore in the year ended 31st March 2023. The total assets under management reached Rs 2,102 crore as on March 31.

Company has delivered improvement in all the key metrics, registered a robust growth in income as well as profitability, its managing director Thomas George Muthoot said.

He said the net non-performing assets are below the industry average and the post-Covid book has performed well.

Its chief executive Mathews Markose said FY23 was a year of consolidation for the company.

Also Read

From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today

Muthoot Microfin to foray into Andhra Pradesh, Telangana in FY24

Muthoot Finance to raise Rs 300 crore through secured redeemable NCDs

Record gold price may not bring back sheen in Muthoot, Manappuram: Analysts

Muthoot Microfin expects 50% of its collections to come digitally by Sept

Spencer's Retail net loss widens to Rs 61.22 cr in Jan-Mar quarter

Commodity exchange MCX's quarterly profit falls 85% to Rs 5.45 cr

Waaree Renewables Technology Q4 net profit grows to Rs 12.3 crore

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q4 net up 63% to Rs 38 cr on improvement in asset quality

Shree Cement Q4 results: Consolidated net profit falls 15% to Rs 546 cr

Topics :Muthoot CapitalQ4 Results

First Published: May 22 2023 | 10:06 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story