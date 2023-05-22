Home / Companies / Results / Waaree Renewables Technology Q4 net profit grows to Rs 12.3 crore

Waaree Renewables Technology Q4 net profit grows to Rs 12.3 crore

Waaree Renewables Technology Ltd (WRTL) on Monday posted an 81 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 12.3 crore in the March 2023 quarter

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Waaree Renewables Technology Q4 net profit grows to Rs 12.3 crore

2 min read Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 6:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Waaree Renewables Technology Ltd (WRTL) on Monday posted an 81 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 12.3 crore in the March 2023 quarter.

The company had registered a net profit of Rs 6.8 crore during the January-March quarter of 2021-22, the company said in a press release.

However, its revenue declined to Rs 61.5 crore from Rs 76.7 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The board of directors have declared a dividend of Re 1 per equity share having a face value of Rs 10 each for the year ended March 2023.

As of date, the company said its unexecuted order book is 817 MW. The projects are to be executed over the next 12-15 months.

Waaree Renewables has won a contract to set up a 1 MW Green Hydrogen plant integrated with the ecosystem on a build, own and operate basis.

Hitesh Mehta, Executive Director and CFO, WRTL said: "We have a very strong balance sheet with net cash and a disciplined working capital cycle. We are determined to execute profitable projects with higher returns".

"We are pleased to inform you all, the board of directors have recommended a dividend of Re 1 for the face value of share of Rs 10 each. We will conserve the cash for growth investments and the strong momentum in the coming years as we are confident of strong growth in the years to come."

WRTL is a subsidiary company of Waaree Group, which has successfully installed over 10,000 solar projects.

Also Read

From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today

From Ambuja Cements to Tata Steel: Q4 results to watch out for today

NIM expansion, loan growth: Top 5 things to track in SBI's Q4FY23 results

ITC, SBI, and others: These companies will declare their Q4 results today

Congress will emerge victorious: Party leaders on Karnataka poll counting

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q4 net up 63% to Rs 38 cr on improvement in asset quality

Shree Cement Q4 results: Consolidated net profit falls 15% to Rs 546 cr

Policybazaar Q4 results: Net loss narrows to Rs 9 crore, revenue up 61%

Keystone Realtors net profit up by 82% to Rs 77 cr in March quarter

CESC consolidated net profit remains flat at Rs 445 cr in March quarter

Topics :Q4 ResultsTechnology

First Published: May 22 2023 | 8:30 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story