Natco Pharma Q2 results: Net profit surges over 6-fold to Rs 369 cr

The company reported strong performance during the quarter due to growth in formulation exports and increased sales in the domestic agrochemical business, it added

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2023 | 5:58 PM IST
Natco Pharma on Tuesday reported an over six-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 369 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2023.

The Hyderabad-based drug firm had reported a net profit of Rs 57 crore in the July-September period of last fiscal.

Consolidated total revenue rose to Rs 1,061 crore for the period under review, as compared with Rs 453 crore in the year-ago period, Natco Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

The company reported strong performance during the quarter due to growth in formulation exports and increased sales in the domestic agrochemical business, it added.

Topics :Natco Pharma LtdNatco Pharma

First Published: Nov 14 2023 | 5:57 PM IST

