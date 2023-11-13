Manappuram Finance beats Q2 profit estimates, up 37% on high loan demand

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Gold prices hit a record high earlier this year and though it saw some subsequent corrections, prices were up more than 20% year-on-year for the quarter.
Rise in gold prices benefits gold financiers as more customers pledge the yellow metal as collateral for loans, aiding growth.
The Kerala-based company's revenue from its gold loan business, which accounts for about three-fourths of its topline, rose 18.5% to 15.37 billion rupees, while its micro-finance arm posted a 53% revenue growth.
The company's finance cost, however, rose more than 30% due to a high interest rate environment, pushing up total expenses by 23%.
India's central bank has hiked rates by 250 basis points since May 2022 in a bid to cool surging prices.
Last week, larger rival Muthoot Finance posted a near-15% rise in quarterly profit but missed estimates on higher finance costs.
Manappuram's shares closed 4.7% higher after the results.