NDTV Q2FY24 results: Net profit falls nearly 51%, revenue down 10%

Consolidated net profit was Rs 5.91 crore in the three months to Sept. 30, compared with Rs 12.01 crore a year earlier, it said in an exchange filing

Reuters BENGALURU
NDTV

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2023 | 3:54 PM IST
India's New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV), part of the Adani Group, reported a nearly 51 per cent drop in second quarter profit on Monday, as businesses cut back on advertising spending in the face of rising interest rates.

Consolidated net profit was Rs 5.91 crore in the three months to Sept. 30, compared with Rs 12.01 crore a year earlier, it said in an exchange filing.

Indian broadcasters are grappling with slowing advertising spending as businesses clamp down on discretionary investments to rein in costs amid high inflation and aggressive interest rate hikes.

Still, the company rebounded from a loss in April-June.

Revenue from operations fell nearly 10 per cent to Rs 95.55 crore in the September quarter.

The broadcaster is the first among its peers to report quarterly results. Rival TV18 Broadcast and its unit Network18 will report their earnings later this week.

Another competitor Zee Entertainment Enterprises will report next month.

Shares of NDTV fell as much as 7.2 per cent after the results. The shares had fallen over 8 per cent during the quarter, as opposed to a more-than-30 per cent jump in the Nifty Media index.

NDTV and other listed Adani-owned companies have seen their shares battered since a U.S. short-seller, earlier this year, accused the group of improperly using offshore tax havens and stock manipulation. Adani Group had rejected the allegations.

Topics :NDTVQ2 resultsAdani GroupmediaAdvertising industry

First Published: Oct 23 2023 | 3:54 PM IST

