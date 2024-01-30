Home / Companies / Results / NDTV Q3 results: Net loss at Rs 10.16 cr, revenue falls 7% to Rs 97.95 cr

NDTV Q3 results: Net loss at Rs 10.16 cr, revenue falls 7% to Rs 97.95 cr

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 15.18 crore in the October-December quarter last fiscal, New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) said in a regulatory filing

Shares of New Delhi Television Ltd on Tuesday settled at Rs 275.65 on BSE, down 0.81 per cent from the previous close
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2024 | 8:30 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

News Broadcaster New Delhi Television Ltd on Tuesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 10.16 crore for the third quarter ended December 2023.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 15.18 crore in the October-December quarter last fiscal, New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) said in a regulatory filing.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Its consolidated revenue from operations fell 7 per cent to Rs 97.95 crore during the period under review. It was Rs 105.37 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

"NDTV is monitoring revenue enhancement for its recently launched regional channels and business channel, which are the main contributors to the EBITDA loss incurred by the network during the quarter," said an earning statement.

Its operating expenses increased 29 per cent year-on-year "due to regional channel expenses and re-launch expenses of business channel", which are in investment mode.

The total expenses rose 24.8 per cent to Rs 110.23 crore in the December quarter of FY24.

The company is in an expansion mode, and investing in infrastructure and resources to increase its network of channels and footprint across the country, it said.

The NDTV network now has a bouquet of five news channels, up from two at the beginning of the financial year, the statement said.

Shares of New Delhi Television Ltd on Tuesday settled at Rs 275.65 on BSE, down 0.81 per cent from the previous close.

Also Read

Dream Girl 2 box office collection day 6: Movie inches closer to ₹60 crore

SAT quashes Sebi order against NDTV founders Prannoy, Radhika Roy

NDTV Q2FY24 results: Net profit falls nearly 51%, revenue down 10%

Stocks to Watch today: ICICI Bank, Hudco, NDTV, ABFRL, Samvardhan, Paytm

Stocks to Watch today: Axis Bank, Tech M, Vedanta, Delta Corp, ONGC, NDTV

Shriram General Insurance Q3 results: Net profit jumps 51% to Rs 117 cr

L&T Q3 results: Net profit rises 15% to Rs 2,947 crore, misses estimates

SRF Q3 results: Profit more than halved to Rs 253 crore on global demand

JSW Paints Q3 result: Revenue at Rs 1,500 cr; may become profitable in FY24

Baku-bound IndiGo plane takes off without ATC clearances, pilots grounded

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :NDTVcorporate earningsmedia industry

First Published: Jan 30 2024 | 8:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story