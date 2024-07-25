Ramkrishna Forgings Q1 result: PAT rises 3% to Rs 81 cr on higher income

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd on Wednesday posted over 3 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 81 crore during the June quarter, on account of higher income.

It had clocked Rs 78.52 crore profit for the period ended June 30, 2023, the company said in an exchange filing.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The company's total income rose to Rs 1,013.98 crore from Rs 896.99 crore in the April-June period of the preceding 2023-24 fiscal.

Expenses were at Rs 897.46 crore as against Rs 793.36 crore a year ago.

In a separate statement, the company's MD Naresh Jalan said, "Our revenues on a standalone basis stood at Rs 868 crore, reflecting our strong market presence and operational efficiency. Our adjusted EBITDA was Rs 201 crore, yielding an impressive EBITDA margin of 23.1 per cent."



In the quarter, the company received an order inflow amounting to Rs 1,679 crore, which is to be executed over a period of four years. The order book also includes an undercarriage business order from a metro car in the railway segment, contributing to our diversification into the non-auto space, he said.