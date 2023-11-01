Home / Companies / Results / NSE Q2 results: Net profit rises 13% to Rs 1,999 crore, income up 24%

NSE Q2 results: Net profit rises 13% to Rs 1,999 crore, income up 24%

The consolidated income from operations stood at Rs 3,652 crore for the second quarter under review, a surge of 24 per cent from the year-ago period, NSE said in a statement

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 1 2023 | 10:02 PM IST
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Wednesday reported a 13 per cent year-on-year growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,999 crore for three months ended September.

Apart from trading, the total revenue was also supported by other revenue lines including listing, index services, data services, and co-location facility, the exchange said.

The net profit margins for the July-September quarter of the current financial year 2023-24 (FY24) stood at 50 per cent.

During the first half of FY24, NSE contributed Rs18,744 crore to the exchequer, which comprised STT (Securities Transaction Tax) of Rs 14,858 crore, stamp duty (Rs 1,156 crore), GST (Rs 975 crore), Income tax (Rs 1,252 crore) and Sebi (Rs 503 crore).

On the trading volumes front, cash markets recorded an average daily traded volume (ADTVs) of Rs 77,757 crore, a surge of 40 per cent year-on-year (YoY), while the equity futures reached an ADTV of Rs 1,23,019 crore, up 4 per cent YoY and equity options ADTVs stood at Rs 60,621 crore, up 33 per cent YoY.

On a standalone basis, NSE reported a net profit of Rs 1,562 crore for the quarter under review, an increase of 2 per cent on a year-on-year basis from Rs 1,535 crore for the corresponding quarter last year.

Further, the total operating income was at Rs 3,386 crore in the September quarter of the current fiscal, a growth of 22 per cent from Rs 2,770 crore registered in the year-ago period.

First Published: Nov 1 2023 | 10:02 PM IST

