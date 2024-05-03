Titan Q4 results: Net profit up 7% at Rs 786 crore, revenue rises 17%

Titan's jewelery segment, which houses brands including Tanishq and CaratLane, rose 19%, boosted by healthy inflow of buyers and double-digit percentage growth in its same-store sales, it said in its quarterly update last month.
Overall revenue grew 17%, it had said.
Still, the segment fell short of the 23% growth it reported in the same period last year.
Higher gold prices weighed heavily on Titan's expenses, which jumped 18% to Rs 1,043 crore. Global gold prices rose 8.2% in the reporting quarter.
Titan's earnings before interest and tax margin contracted to 11.1% from 12% during the quarter.