Titan Q4 results: Net profit up 7% at Rs 786 crore, revenue rises 17%

The company's reported a profit of Rs 786 crore ($94.2 million) in the quarter ended March 31, up 7.1% from last year, but missing analysts' expectation of Rs 799 crore as per LSEG data

Titan's earnings before interest and tax margin contracted to 11.1% from 12% during the quarter.
1 min read Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 5:22 PM IST
Indian jeweler and watchmaker Titan reported fourth-quarter profit below estimates on Friday, as higher gold prices ate into strong demand for the precious metal during the country's wedding season.

The company's reported a profit of Rs 786 crore ($94.2 million) in the quarter ended March 31, up 7.1% from last year, but missing analysts' expectation of Rs 799 crore as per LSEG data.
 

Titan's jewelery segment, which houses brands including Tanishq and CaratLane, rose 19%, boosted by healthy inflow of buyers and double-digit percentage growth in its same-store sales, it said in its quarterly update last month.

Overall revenue grew 17%, it had said.
 
Still, the segment fell short of the 23% growth it reported in the same period last year.
 
Higher gold prices weighed heavily on Titan's expenses, which jumped 18% to Rs 1,043 crore. Global gold prices rose 8.2% in the reporting quarter.
 
Titan's earnings before interest and tax margin contracted to 11.1% from 12% during the quarter.

