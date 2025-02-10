Nykaa Q3FY25 results: Net profit increases 51.3% to Rs 26.41 crore

FSN E-Commerce Ventures, which owns the Nykaa brand, reported a 51.3 per cent rise in its net profit to Rs 26.41 crore for the third quarter of financial year 2025 (Q3 FY25), compared to Rs 17.45 crore in the year-ago period.

Sequentially, the net profit rose 103.6 per cent from Rs 12.97 crore in the previous quarter. The company announced the results for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, on Monday.

The firm's consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,267.2 crore, up 26.7 per cent from Rs 1,788.8 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

However, the company's expenses also surged to Rs 2,228.18 crore in the December quarter, compared to Rs 1,769.89 crore a year ago. The total expenses amounted to Rs 1,858.93 crore in the previous quarter.

Nykaa’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) grew 42.5 per cent to Rs 140.8 crore in Q3 FY25.

The firm’s beauty vertical was up 32 per cent Y-o-Y, reaching a gross merchandise value (GMV) of Rs 3,389.9 crore in Q3 FY25 from Rs 2,569.6 crore in Q3 FY24. “This was fuelled by customer growth, with Nykaa's cumulative beauty customer base growing to 32 million and One Nykaa’s cumulative base to 40 million. The solid order volume growth of 30 per cent Y-o-Y is the highest in the last nine quarters,” the company said in a press release.

On the other hand, the company’s fashion arm registered 8 per cent GMV growth in the December quarter at Rs 1,129.9 crore, compared to Rs 1,046.5 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. “The fashion vertical continues to show improvement in profitability with cost efficiencies across several areas,” the company said.

Nykaa’s flagship 'Pink Friday Sale' delivered 36 per cent Y-o-Y growth, with nearly 86 million visits on the platform over the 10-day sale period. The number of unique visits amounted to 30 million.

In Q3 FY25, the company launched 12 new stores, taking the total store count to 221. The company delivered 70 per cent of beauty orders within the same day or the next day in the top 110 cities.

Superstore, Nykaa’s distribution business, saw 52.7 per cent Y-o-Y GMV growth at Rs 259.7 crore, up from Rs 170 crore a year ago. It achieved a milestone of Rs 1,000 crore annualised run rate in three years. The business’ contribution margin improved by 509 basis points (bps) Y-o-Y to -12.1 per cent in Q3 FY25 from -17.2 per cent in Q3 FY24.

LBB, Nykaa’s content platform business, saw strong growth this quarter. “The growth was aided by hugely successful marketing campaigns and events such as Nykaaland and Nykaa Wali Shaadi, driving overall higher revenue growth for the fashion vertical,” the company said.