Eicher Motors Q3 results: Net profit jumps 15.6% to Rs 1,056 crore

The consolidated net profit of Eicher Motors increased by 15.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 1,056 crore in the third quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q3 FY25), driven by new launches and strong demand during the festive season.

Siddhartha Lal, managing director of Eicher Motors, said, “We recorded our best-ever festive performance, introduced exciting new motorcycles, and took our first step into electric mobility with the debut of our electric vehicle brand, Flying Flea... Even as the commercial vehicle industry remained sluggish, VE Commercial Vehicles (also known as VECV) grew volumes quarter-on-quarter with strengthened market share in all segments."

"With this momentum across both motorcycle and commercial vehicle businesses, we are confident of continued success in the future as well," Lal added. VECV is a joint venture between Volvo Group and Eicher Motors.

The total income of Eicher Motors increased by 21 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 5,208 crore in Q3 FY25.

B Govindarajan, chief executive officer of Royal Enfield and whole-time director of Eicher Motors, told analysts during the post-results call that the company’s new launches, inventory buildup towards the festive season, and a strong marketing campaign helped boost its volume sales in the December quarter.

He mentioned that the middleweight segment—wherein Royal Enfield operates—has been seeing higher growth than the overall motorcycle industry’s growth. "In the long run, this segment’s growth will remain higher than the overall growth," he added.

Also Read

In India, middleweight bikes (250cc–750cc) offer a balance of power and practicality, catering to enthusiasts seeking performance for city rides and highway touring.

Govindarajan said that the company is focusing on marketing various models. "We are adding value to the product... We have to now do brand-building activity. We are now focusing on marketing," he mentioned.

Royal Enfield’s share in the motorcycle segment increased from 2 per cent in 2013-14 to 6.9 per cent in the first nine months of the current financial year.