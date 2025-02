Apollo Hospitals, Bata India, Crisil, Eicher Motors, Grasim Industries, Ramco Industries, Patanjali Foods, Allcargo Terminals, and Varun Beverages will be among 298 companies to release their earnings report for the third quarter (Q3) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) on Monday, February 10.

Other key companies on the list include National Aluminium Co, Saregama India, and Escorts Kubota that will announce their performance for the December quarter.

OYO Q3 highlights

OYO Q3 results: PAT rises nearly 6 times to Rs 166 cr, revenue up 31% Travel tech unicorn OYO on Sunday reported a net profit of Rs 166 crore for Q3 December, up nearly six times from Rs 25 crore last year. Revenue grew 31 per cent to Rs 1,695 crore, while gross booking value (GBV) increased 33 per cent to Rs 3,341 crore, driven by strong performances in India, the US, and emerging markets in Southeast Asia and West Asia.

Market review

Benchmark indices took a sharp hit on Friday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) decided to keep the repo rate steady without any guidance on a rate cut, weighing on private bank stocks. The S&P BSE Sensex dropped 724 points, or 1 per cent, to close at 71,428, while the Nifty50 fell 213 points, or 0.97 per cent, to 21,718. Both indices hit intraday lows of 71,230.62 and 21,665.30, respectively.

On Monday, the BSE Sensex and Nifty50 opened on a muted note amid mixed global cues. At the open, the Sensex was down 19.36 points, or 0.02 per cent, at 77,840, and the Nifty50 was at 23,522.45, down 37.50 points, or 0.16 per cent.

Stock Market LIVE Updates Follow the latest market updates here:

Also Read

While the RBI's 25 basis point repo rate cut on February 7 and the BJP's win in the Delhi Assembly elections over the weekend were expected, investor focus now shifts to Q3 earnings from India Inc, potential tariffs from US President Donald Trump, and continued foreign investor selling in Indian equities.