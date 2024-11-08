Motherson Sumi Wiring Q2 results: Net profit dips 3% to Rs 152 cr

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Total revenue from operations increased to Rs 2,326 crore from Rs 2,109 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a statement

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 6:54 PM IST
Motherson Sumi Wiring India on Friday said its net profit declined 3 per cent to Rs 152 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2024.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 156 crore for the July-September period of last fiscal.

Total revenue from operations increased to Rs 2,326 crore from Rs 2,109 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a statement.

"We are committed to our expansion plans that prioritise our customers' needs, while actively exploring new opportunities within the evolving automotive landscape across all powertrains," Chairman Vivek Chaand Sehgal said.

"As we move forward, we will continue to enhance our operational efficiencies and further develop our manufacturing expertise, ensuring sustainable growth and innovation," he added.

Shares of the company ended 0.79 per cent down at Rs 63.9 apiece on BSE.

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 6:53 PM IST

