Home / Companies / Results / Olectra Greentech Q3 results: Net profit rises 77% to Rs 27.11 cr

Olectra Greentech Q3 results: Net profit rises 77% to Rs 27.11 cr

Its revenue surged 33 per cent in Q3 FY2023-24 to Rs 342.14 crore, it said, adding that the significant revenue growth was recorded due to higher deliveries

The company has delivered 1,615 electric vehicles to date. Strong demand continues with the total number of bus orders on hand at 8,088 units, it added
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Electric vehicles maker Olectra Greentech on Monday reported a 77 per cent rise in its net profit to Rs 27.11 crore for the December 2023 quarter on the back of higher revenues.

"The PAT (net profit) stands at Rs 27.11 crore (in the October-December quarter), compared to Rs 15.30 crore in the previous fiscal year up by 77 per cent," a company statement said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Its revenue surged 33 per cent in Q3 FY2023-24 to Rs 342.14 crore, it said, adding that the significant revenue growth was recorded due to higher deliveries.

The company has delivered 1,615 electric vehicles to date. Strong demand continues with the total number of bus orders on hand at 8,088 units, it added.

During the quarter under review, Olectra delivered 178 electric vehicles, against 142 in 2022-23, an increase of 25 per cent.

Olectra Greentech Managing Director KV Pradeep said, "We are pleased to report strong growth in our consolidated revenue and profitability for the Q3 and 9 Months FY23-24. Our focus continues on increasing our manufacturing capacity and enhancing our technology capabilities. We also have a strong order book".

The construction works of the Seetarampur factory, coming up over 150 acres, is racing ahead, and the company is commencing partial production from the new facility in February 2024, he added.

With this factory, the production capacity will further increase, he noted.

The company reported earnings per share (EPS) of Rs 7.69 for the nine months ended December 31, 2023, compared to Rs 4.70 a year ago.

Also Read

As BYD seeks India expansion, its executives find it tough to get visas

Tesla Inc's sales drop brings BYD the closest ever to global EV crown

BYD reports its weakest revenue as auto price war takes a toll in China

Chinese carmaker BYD overtakes Tesla as world's most popular EV maker

Chinese automaker BYD's first car factory in Europe planned in Hungary

Heritage Foods Q3 results: Profit surges 96% on strong dairy demand

CSB Bank Q3 results: Profit falls 4% to Rs 150 cr, NPAs declines to 1.22%

Marico Q3 results: Profit rises 17% to Rs 383 crore, beats estimate

Bajaj Finance Q3 results: Net profit jumps 22.4% to Rs 3,639 crore

Piramal Enterprises Q3 results: Consolidated net loss stood at Rs 2,378 cr

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :olectra BYDElectric VehiclesQ3 resultsAuto sector

First Published: Jan 29 2024 | 5:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story