ONGC Q4 results: Net profit rises 78% to Rs 11,526 cr, announces dividend

According to the statement, 11 discoveries were made in FY24 by the compnay. "ONGC has declared 11 discoveries (6 in onland, 5 in offshore) during FY 2023-24 in its operated acreages. Out of these, 6 are prospects (1 in onland, 5 in offshore) and 5 are new pool (onland) discoveries," read the statement.



It also highlighted that during the year, ONGC drilled 541 wells, the highest recorded in the past 34 years, comprising 103 exploratory and 438 development wells.

The crude oil production in Q4FY24 saw an increase of 2.4 per cnt over Q4FY23 whereas gas production decreased by 3 per cent.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel