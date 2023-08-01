Orient Cement's net profit declines to Rs 37.03 crore in June quarter

C K Birla group firm Orient Cement Ltd on Tuesday reported a marginal decline in its net profit at Rs 37.03 crore in the June quarter.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 37.41 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago, Orient Cement said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operation was up 15.58 per cent at Rs 825.17 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 713.93 crore in the year-ago period.

Orient Cement's total expenses were at Rs 772.39 crore in Q1 of FY2023-24, up 17.73 per cent.

In the June quarter, the company's total income was up 16 per cent at Rs 829.60 crore.

Shares of Orient Cement Ltd on Tuesday settled 2.18 per cent lower at Rs 143.85 apiece on the BSE.