Home / Companies / Results / Orient Green Power Q2 results: Net profit grows two-fold to Rs 75 cr

Orient Green Power Q2 results: Net profit grows two-fold to Rs 75 cr

The company's total income surged to Rs 124.10 crore from Rs 108.24 crore in the year-ago quarter

Press Trust of India New Delhi
To achieve the targeted installed capacity of 1GW, the board approved a capacity expansion plan

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 1 2023 | 5:25 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Orient Green Power Company on Wednesday reported an over two-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 75 crore during the second quarter ended September 30 on the back of higher income.

It had clocked Rs 33.80 crore net profit during the July-September period of the preceding fiscal, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company's total income surged to Rs 124.10 crore from Rs 108.24 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Its expenses stood at Rs 62.36 crore in the quarter under review against Rs 68.44 crore a year ago.

The board has also approved fundraising up to Rs 225 crore by way of an issuance of equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each of the company to its eligible equity shareholders on a rights basis ("Rights issue"), subject to receipt of necessary approvals from regulatory authorities.

T Shivaraman, Managing Director and CEO, said: "At the outset, we extend our gratitude to our shareholders for their overwhelming support in subscribing fully to the rights issue. As regards the performance, the wind availability during the quarter has been good and our operating revenues for the quarter and half year improved by 13 per cent and 8 per cent, respectively".

Further, to achieve the targeted installed capacity of 1GW, the board approved a capacity expansion plan wherein our company will venture into solar and a hybrid model of wind and solar energy, the managing director said.

Also Read

L&T to build energy infra for world's largest green hydrogen plant at NEOM

Orient Green Power Company's net profit rises 6% to Rs 9.29 cr in Q1

Orient Cement's net profit declines to Rs 37.03 crore in June quarter

Orient Electric Ltd Q1FY24 results: Net profit at Rs 19 cr; revenue up 13%

Power consumption grows slightly by 1.8% to 407.76 bn units in Apr-Jun qtr

Coca Cola India Q2 results: Net profit surged 57% to stand at Rs 722 cr

Relaxo Footwears Q2 profit nearly doubles at 97.3% on solid demand

Indraprastha Gas Ltd Q2FY24 result: Net profit at Rs 552 cr; income down 2%

Paradeep Phosphates Q2 results: Net profit up over 76% at Rs 89.43 cr

Ambuja Cement Q2 result: Standalone net profit jumps 363% YoY to Rs 643 cr

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Orient Green PowerQ2 results

First Published: Nov 1 2023 | 5:25 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Assembly elections 2023: Rajnath Singh to campaign in Mizoram today

Chhattisgarh polls: Cameras installed to keep vigil on liquor movement

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SA Playing 11, live match time, streaming

World Cup 2023: Iyer's short ball troubles focal point in India nets

India News

Bank Holidays in November 2023: Banks to remain shut for 15 days next month

No fireworks in Delhi, Mumbai during World Cup matches as pollution worsens

Economy News

Govt hikes windfall tax on crude to Rs 9,800 per ton, reduces on diesel

India braces for 8% sugar output dip as sugarcane crop suffers: Trade body

Next Story