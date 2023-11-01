Home / Companies / Results / Indraprastha Gas Ltd Q2FY24 result: Net profit at Rs 552 cr; income down 2%

Indraprastha Gas Ltd Q2FY24 result: Net profit at Rs 552 cr; income down 2%

The company announced an interim dividend of Rs 4 per share

BS Web Team New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 1 2023 | 4:11 PM IST
Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) reported a jump of 29.47 per cent in its consolidated net profit in the quarter ended September 30 to Rs 552.67 crore, as compared to Rs 426.84 crore in the same quarter last year. As compared to Rs 521.99 crore in Q1FY24, the net profit was up 5.87 per cent.

The revenue from operations for Q2FY24 came in at Rs 3,822.53 crore, compared to Rs 3,922.02 crore year-on-year (y-o-y), registering a fall of 2.53 per cent. On a quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) basis, the revenue for operations was up 1.61 per cent. It stood at Rs 3761.85 crore in Q1FY24.

The company announced an interim dividend of Rs 4 per share.

The total income for Q2FY24 came in at Rs 3,884.2 crore, compared to Rs 3,973.01 crore y-o-y, registering a fall of 2.23 per cent. On a q-o-q basis, the total income was down 2.01 per cent. It was Rs 3,807.51 crore in Q1FY24.

At 3:30 pm, the Indraprastha Gas Ltd stock was trading at Rs 381.

Topics :Indraprastha GasIndraprastha Gas LtdQ2 resultsMarketsCompaniesBS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 1 2023 | 4:11 PM IST

