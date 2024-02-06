Procter & Gamble Health Ltd on Tuesday said its profit after tax declined 6 per cent to Rs 72 crore for the second quarter ended December 2023.

The company had reported a Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 77 crore in the October-December period of the last fiscal.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Total income for the period under review stood at Rs 315 crore as against Rs 314 crore in the year-ago period, Procter & Gamble Health said in a regulatory filing.

The company follows a July-June financial year.

"This has been a challenging quarter for the company on account of an overall slowdown in the vitamins, minerals and supplements category coupled with a delayed seasonal onset," P&G Health India MD Milind Thatte said.

With improved productivity, efficiency and continued strategic investments, the company has been able to deliver a modest topline and bottomline, he added.

The company said its board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 200 per share for the financial year 2023-24.

Shares of the company settled 3.7 per cent higher at Rs 5,328.50 apiece on the BSE.