P&G Health Q2 results: Net profit dips 6% to Rs 72 cr, income at Rs 315 cr

The company had reported a Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 77 crore in the October-December period of the last fiscal

The company said its board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 200 per share for the financial year 2023-24
Press Trust of India New Delhi

Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 10:30 PM IST
Procter & Gamble Health Ltd on Tuesday said its profit after tax declined 6 per cent to Rs 72 crore for the second quarter ended December 2023.

The company had reported a Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 77 crore in the October-December period of the last fiscal.

Total income for the period under review stood at Rs 315 crore as against Rs 314 crore in the year-ago period, Procter & Gamble Health said in a regulatory filing.

The company follows a July-June financial year.

"This has been a challenging quarter for the company on account of an overall slowdown in the vitamins, minerals and supplements category coupled with a delayed seasonal onset," P&G Health India MD Milind Thatte said.

With improved productivity, efficiency and continued strategic investments, the company has been able to deliver a modest topline and bottomline, he added.

The company said its board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 200 per share for the financial year 2023-24.

Shares of the company settled 3.7 per cent higher at Rs 5,328.50 apiece on the BSE.

First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 10:29 PM IST

