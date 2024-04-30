Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd on Tuesday reported a decline of 6.45 per cent in profit after tax at Rs 154.37 crore in the third quarter ended March 2024 on account of one-time tax impacts.

The company, which follows the July-June financial year, had reported a profit after tax of Rs 165.02 crore in the corresponding quarter of the preceding fiscal.

However, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd (PGHH) revenue from operations increased 13.48 per cent to Rs 1,002.17 crore during the quarter under review. It was at Rs 883.09 crore a year ago.

Its Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 154.37 crore "was down 6 per cent vs year ago due to one-time tax impacts in the base as well as current quarters", said the earnings statement from the company which owns popular brands such as Vicks in healthcare and Whisper in feminine care.



However, its PAT was "up 50 per cent operationally fuelled by product-price mix and productivity interventions", it added.

PGHH's total expense stood at Rs 781.82 crore in the March quarter, up 3.97 per cent compared to the same period a year ago.

Its total income, which includes other income, also went up 13.17 per cent to Rs 1,015.76 crore in the March quarter.

PGHH Managing Director LV Vaidyanathan said: "We delivered strong top-line growth despite a challenging operating environment, driven by superior products that are delighting and serving consumers' evolving needs."



Shares of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd on Tuesday settled at Rs 16,059.10 on the BSE, down 0.81 per cent from the previous close.