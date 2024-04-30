Home / Companies / Results / P&G Hygiene and Health Q3 profit falls 6.5% to Rs 154.4 cr, sales up 13.5%

P&G Hygiene and Health Q3 profit falls 6.5% to Rs 154.4 cr, sales up 13.5%

PGHH's total expense stood at Rs 781.82 crore in the March quarter, up 3.97 per cent compared to the same period a year ago

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 4:58 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd on Tuesday reported a decline of 6.45 per cent in profit after tax at Rs 154.37 crore in the third quarter ended March 2024 on account of one-time tax impacts.

The company, which follows the July-June financial year, had reported a profit after tax of Rs 165.02 crore in the corresponding quarter of the preceding fiscal.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

However, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd (PGHH) revenue from operations increased 13.48 per cent to Rs 1,002.17 crore during the quarter under review. It was at Rs 883.09 crore a year ago.

Its Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 154.37 crore "was down 6 per cent vs year ago due to one-time tax impacts in the base as well as current quarters", said the earnings statement from the company which owns popular brands such as Vicks in healthcare and Whisper in feminine care.
 

However, its PAT was "up 50 per cent operationally fuelled by product-price mix and productivity interventions", it added.

PGHH's total expense stood at Rs 781.82 crore in the March quarter, up 3.97 per cent compared to the same period a year ago.

Its total income, which includes other income, also went up 13.17 per cent to Rs 1,015.76 crore in the March quarter.

PGHH Managing Director LV Vaidyanathan said: "We delivered strong top-line growth despite a challenging operating environment, driven by superior products that are delighting and serving consumers' evolving needs."

Shares of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd on Tuesday settled at Rs 16,059.10 on the BSE, down 0.81 per cent from the previous close.

Also Read

P&G India appoints Kumar Venkatasubramanian as CEO with effect from May 1

P&G Hygiene Q2 result: Profit jumps as lower costs offset dip in sales

Gillette India Dec quarter results: Net profit rises 39.6% on better demand

ICC condoles former South Africa all-rounder Mike Procter's demise

P&G to record up to $2.5 bn in Gillette writedown, operations rejig

Havells India Q4 results: Net profit up 25% at Rs 447 cr, revenue rises 12%

IndiaMart Q4 results: Net profit jumps 78% to Rs 99.6 crore, revenue up 17%

Newgen Software Q4 result: Net profit up 32% at Rs 105 cr, revenue up 23%

Exide Industries Q4 results: PAT up 37% to Rs 284 cr; sales at Rs 4,009 cr

Indian Oil Q4FY24 results: Net profit falls 49% to Rs 5,148 crore

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Procter & GambleP&GQ4 ResultsFMCGs

First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 4:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story