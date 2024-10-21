Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / Results / HFCL Q2 results: Net profit jumps 4.5% to Rs 73 cr, revenue at Rs 1,094 cr

HFCL Q2 results: Net profit jumps 4.5% to Rs 73 cr, revenue at Rs 1,094 cr

In a statement, HFCL Managing Director Mahendra Nahata noted that the company delivered steady performance despite the ongoing softness in demand for Optic Fiber Cables globally

HFCL logo
The Q2 revenue slipped 1.61 per cent year-on-year. | Company facebook account
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 11:13 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Domestic telecom gear make HFCL on Monday posted 4.5 per cent year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit for second quarter ended September 2024 (Q2FY25) to Rs 73 crore.

The Q2 revenue, however, slipped 1.61 per cent year-on-year to about Rs 1,094 crore.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In a statement, HFCL Managing Director Mahendra Nahata noted that the company delivered steady performance despite the ongoing softness in demand for Optic Fiber Cables globally.

"Further, monsoon season in several parts of the country impacted execution of work, causing some revenue to spill over into the next quarter," Nahata said.

The company said Q2FY25 was marked by some significant milestones. HFCL delivered one of the world's largest advanced broadband network gateway projects for BSNL, it added.

The company also entered into a strategic partnership with General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Incorporated (GA-ASI), US, to develop critical sub-systems for one of the world's most sophisticated unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

More From This Section

Balu Forge Q2 results: Net profit jumps more than two-fold to Rs 48.1 crore

Union Bank Q2 FY25 results: Net up 34.4% on non-interest income boost

UltraTech Cement Q2FY25 results: Net profit dips 36% to Rs 820 crore

Mahindra Logistics Q2 results: Net profit declines 54% to Rs 8.5 crore

Bajaj Housing Finance Q2 results: Net profit rises 21% to Rs 546 crore

"This partnership underscores our capabilities in the defense sector and opens more export opportunities for us. We are also in advanced stage of discussions for export of our indigenously designed and developed Electronics Fuzes in the global market," he said.

The company has started receiving global enquiries for optic fiber cables indicating early signs of recovery in the coming quarters.

"Going ahead, our focus on launching new products, conscious shift towards margin-accretive products, increasing our share of private customers and expanding our international business will definitely result in improved revenue and profitability," Nahata added.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

HFCL expects 70% revenue in fibre optic, 50% in telecom gear from exports

HFCL up 6%, at 52-wk high on deal to supply drone parts to General Atomics

HFCL to supply critical sub-systems of drones for General Atomics ASI

HFCL Q1 result: Net profit up 46.4% at Rs 111 cr as internet demand rises

Premium

5 Breakout stocks: Aavas, HFCL, Tata Chem can potentially zoom up to 20%

Topics :HFCLQ2 resultsOptical Fibre Cable

First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 11:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story