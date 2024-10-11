Why is Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma being trolled over Ratan Tata tribute?

As Tata chairman emeritus Ratan Tata bid farewell to the world on October 10 in Mumbai, Indian tech leaders took to social media to share their condolences for the former chairman of Tata Group, known for his significant contributions to Indian industry. Notable figures in the tech sector, including Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal, People Group CEO Anupam Mittal, former Xiaomi CEO Manu Kumar Jain, Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma, and former BharatPe CEO Ashneer Grover, posted messages of admiration and respect for Tata.

Paytm’s Vijay Shekhar Sharma slammed on social media

Although many tributes were warmly received, Vijay Shekhar Sharma's post attracted negative attention. The Paytm CEO faced criticism for a specific remark, prompting him to delete his post. A screenshot of the deleted message has since gone viral on X (formerly Twitter), shared by user Shivam Sourav Jha.

In the original post, Sharma wrote, "A legend who will inspire every generation. Entrepreneurs of the next generation will miss interacting with the most humble businessman of India. Salutes, Sir. Ok Tata Bye Bye."

The phrase “Ok Tata Bye Bye” sparked widespread disapproval, with many users voicing their discontent. One user commented, "Intern se likhwaya hoga," suggesting it was poorly drafted. Another remarked, "Never misses a chance to be in the news," while a third said, "This is inappropriate." Another user added, “In very bad taste. No need to mock like this @vijayshekhar.”





A dignified farewell for Ratan Naval Tata

Ratan Tata’s final rites were conducted with full state honours at a crematorium in Mumbai. Home Minister Amit Shah represented Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was attending the ASEAN-India and East Asia summits in Laos. Modi, who had paid tribute to Tata the previous night, described him as "an extraordinary human being."

Amit Shah was joined by Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and his deputies, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar. Earlier, Tata’s body lay in state, draped in the national flag at the National Centre for Performing Arts in Nariman Point, before being moved to the crematorium in Worli, about 12 km away.

Maharashtra declared a day of mourning in honour of Tata’s profound influence on both Indian society and the global community, recognising his humility, sincerity, and humanity.

Global leaders pay tribute

“India and the world have lost a giant with a giant heart,” U.S. Ambassador Eric Garcetti said on X about Tata, who was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian honour.

Philanthropist and Microsoft founder Bill Gates wrote on LinkedIn, "Ratan Tata was a visionary leader whose dedication to improving lives left an indelible mark on India—and the world... His loss will be felt around the world for years to come, but I know the legacy he left and example he set will continue to inspire generations."

Among the prominent business leaders who paid their respects were Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Tata Sons' N Chandrasekaran, Shapoorji Mistry, and Aditya Birla Group's Kumar Mangalam Birla.