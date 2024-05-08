Home / Companies / Results / Pidilite Industries Q4 results: Profit after tax rises 6.44% to Rs 304 cr

For the full financial year 2023-24, the company's total income stood at Rs 12,522.64 crore as against Rs 11,848.71 crore in the previous fiscal. Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 5:37 PM IST
Pidilite Industries, which makes adhesives, sealants and construction chemicals, has reported a 6.44 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 304.28 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2024.

The company posted a consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 285.86 crore in the same quarter last year.

For the full 2023-24 fiscal, its PAT stood at Rs 1,747 crore, which was 36 per cent higher compared to a year ago.

Addressing an earnings call on Wednesday, the company's Managing Director Bharat Puri shared that the full-year revenue was underpinned by distribution expansion supply chain and digital initiatives.

The company's total income for the quarter under review rose to Rs 2,950.73 crore as against Rs 2,712.07 crore a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

However, its total expenses also rose to Rs 2,450.87 crore in the January-March period from Rs 2,318,09 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

For the full financial year 2023-24, the company's total income stood at Rs 12,522.64 crore as against Rs 11,848.71 crore in the previous fiscal.

Puri informed that the company incurred a loss of nearly Rs 72 crore shown as an exceptional item in the consolidated results released in a regulatory filing on Tuesday evening on account of divestment of its Brazilian subsidiary.

First Published: May 08 2024 | 5:36 PM IST

