Home / Companies / Results / Piramal Pharma Q3FY24 results: Company posts profit at Rs 19.3 crore

Piramal Pharma Q3FY24 results: Company posts profit at Rs 19.3 crore

On a sequential basis, the company exhibited a 2.47 percent increase in revenue whereas the PAT declined by 51.07 percent

Nandini Piramal, Chairperson, Piramal Pharma Ltd
Anjali Singh Mumbai

3 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2024 | 10:28 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

In Q3 FY24, Piramal Pharma posted a profit after tax of Rs 19.36 crore, against the loss of Rs 73.64 crore reported in Q3 FY23. The company also posted a 14.14 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in its consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter, which came in at Rs 1,958.5 crore, compared to Rs 1,715.9 crore in the corresponding period last year. The growth can be attributed to growth across Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), Complex Hospital Generic (CHG) and India Consumer Healthcare (ICH) businesses.

On a sequential basis, the company exhibited a 2.47 per cent increase in revenue, whereas the profit after tax declined by 51.07 per cent.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


This quarter, the earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) grew by 94 per cent Y-o-Y, due to a reduction in raw material cost and energy prices, operating leverage, cost optimization, and operational initiatives done by the company.

Speaking on the result, Nandini Piramal, Chairperson of Piramal Pharma, said, “Our CDMO business is delivering healthy growth with robust order inflows, especially for differentiated offerings and innovation-related work. Our Inhalation Anesthesia portfolio is registering good volume growth in our key market of the US and is also seeing increasing traction in Rest of World (ROW) markets. Our India Consumer Healthcare business is delivering steady growth driven by our power brands and contribution from new product launches. We are also working on multiple initiatives in the areas of water conservation, responsible waste disposal, gender diversity, employee safety, sustainable supply chain, and community development.”

In Q3 FY24, the CDMO segment achieved a growth of 12 per cent Y-o-Y, largely due to receiving new orders specifically in the commercial manufacturing of on-patent molecules. CDMO also saw good demand for the company’s differentiated offerings.

The CHG segment witnessed a growth of 12 per cent Y-o-Y, which was attributed to the volume expansion in the inhalation anaesthesia portfolio within the US market. However, this was partly offset by lower market prices. The inhalation anaesthesia portfolio gained increasing traction in non-US markets for the company as they revealed efforts to expand capacities to meet the rising demand for inhalation anaesthesia products are underway.

The ICH segment grew by 12 per cent Y-o-Y due to the launch of six new products and three new Stock Keeping Units (SKUs) during Q3 FY24. The division continues to invest in media and trade spends to foster growth in power brands.

The same day, Piramal Pharma's share price rose by 2.15 per cent, ending the day's trade at Rs 139 apiece on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Piramal Pharma

Profit & Loss Statement (Rs. Crs.) Q3FY24 Q3FY23 % Change YoY Q2FY24 % Change QoQ
Revenue from operations 1,958.57 1,715.97 14.14 1,911.38 2.47
PAT 19.36 -73.64 --- 39.56 51.07

Also Read

Piramal Enterprises to adjust Rs 3,164 cr exposure to AIF in its financials

Sun Pharma Q1 net profit drops 2% YoY, Revenue up 11%; US sales at $471 mn

Piramal Pharma clocks 11% revenue growth in quarter ending September

Piramal Pharma is aiming to achieve zero waste to landfill by FY25

Should touch Rs 1K crore from OTC this year, says Nandini Piramal

Coromandel International Q3 results: Net profit down 57% at Rs 228 cr

SIS Ltd Q3 results: Profit after tax increases by 16.5% to Rs 79 crore

KEC International Q3 results: Profit up at Rs 97 cr, income at Rs 5,032 cr

Pfizer posts surprise 4th quarter profit, but key products miss on sales

Dr Reddy's Q3 results: Profit after tax up 11% riding on US, EU business

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Piramal GroupQ3 resultsEBITDA

First Published: Jan 30 2024 | 10:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story