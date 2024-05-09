Home / Companies / Results / PNB Q4 results: Profit surges 160% to Rs 3,010 crore, gross NPAs at 5.7%

PNB Q4 results: Profit surges 160% to Rs 3,010 crore, gross NPAs at 5.7%

Punjab National Bank Q4FY24 results: The board recommended a dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share of face value of Rs 2 each for the financial year 2023-24

Punjab National Bank
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 2:12 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
State-owned Punjab National Bank on Thursday reported a standalone profit of Rs 3,010.27 crore for the quarter ending on March 31 (Q4) in the financial year 2023-24 (FY24). This was staggering 160 per cent increase in profit compared to Rs 1,158.61 crore reported in the year-ago period. Sequentially, net profit increase 35.4 per cent from Rs 2,222.81 crore.

The bank' total interest earned for Q4 stood at Rs 28,113.43 crore, a 18 per cent growth year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from Rs 23,848.61 crore. Sequentially, total interest earned went up marginally by three per cent from Rs 27,287.81 crore.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The bank's gross non-performing assets (NPA) fell to 5.73 per cent from 6.24 per cent in the last quarter. Gross NPA was  8.74 per cent during the same period last year. 

Net NPA for the quarter was 0.73 per cent, against 0.96 in Q3. The net NPA in Q4FY23 was 2.72 per cent.

For the entire financial year, the bank reported a 229 per cent surge in net profit on a standalone basis at Rs 8,244.62 crore, compared to Rs 2,507.2 crore reported at the end of FY23.

Total interest earned in FY24 was Rs 1.07 trillion, a 25.6 per cent Y-o-Y growth from Rs 85,144.11 crore.

The bank's board recommended a dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share of face value of Rs 2 each for the financial year 2023-24, subject to approvals.

Shares of Punjab National Bank were trading at Rs 123.4 at 2:45 pm on the BSE.

Also Read

Q4FY24: Lupin, Godrej Consumer among 54 firms to report results on May 6

PNB: Upsides capped as strong Q3 show, outlook reflected in valuations

Axis Bank Q3 result: Net profit up 3.7% to Rs 6,071 cr, NII at Rs 12,532 cr

Central Bank of India Q4FY24 results: Profit jumps 41% at 807.34 crore

Marico Q4FY24 results: Net profit up 5% at Rs 318 cr, revenue rises 1.7%

L&T Q4 results: Profit rises 10% to Rs 4,396 crore, beats estimates

Godrej Agrovet Q4 results: Net profit jumps to Rs 65.48 cr, revenue up 1.8%

Kirloskar Oil Engines Q4 results: Net profit rises 26% to Rs 128 crore

Canara Bank Q4 result: Net profit increases by 18% to Rs 3,557 cr

Sula Vineyards Q4 results: Net profit declines 4.85% to Rs 13.55 crore

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Punjab National BankPNBPNB resultsQ4 ResultsBS Web Reports

First Published: May 09 2024 | 2:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story