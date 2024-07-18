Tata Communications Q1FY25 results: Revenue rises 18% to Rs 5,633 cr

Tata Communications reported its tenth straight rise in quarterly revenue on Thursday, helped by growth in its digital portfolio segment.



The Tata Group-owned company's revenue rose 18 per cent to Rs 5,633 crore ($673.4 million) for the three months ended June 30.



Tata Communications provides services such as data connections and cybersecurity to enterprises.



Revenue from the data services business, which contributes more than 80 per cent to the total, climbed 20 per cent, on the back of a 52 per cent growth in its digital portfolio.



The company has been focusing on growing its revenue over margins, partly through acquisitions over the past few quarters, as it seeks to grab a bigger share of the highly competitive market for cloud, networking services, media and entertainment.

