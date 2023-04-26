Home / Companies / Results / Poonawalla Fincorp Q4 profit up double at Rs 181 cr, AUM grows 37%

Poonawalla Fincorp Q4 profit up double at Rs 181 cr, AUM grows 37%

Board recommend dividend payment of 100% per share of face value (Rs 2 each)

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
Poonawalla Fincorp Q4 profit up double at Rs 181 cr, AUM grows 37%

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 3:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd (PFL)’s net profit more than doubled to Rs 181 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2023 (Q4 FY23) on improved net interest margin (NIM). It made a profit of Rs 89 crore in Q4 FY22.
Sequentially, profit was up 20 per cent from Rs 150 crore in the third quarter ended December 2022 (Q3 FY23). For FY23, the non-banking finance company posted a net profit of Rs 585 crore in FY23 compared to Rs 293 crore in FY22.

The company’s board recommended a dividend payment of 100 per cent per share of face value (Rs 2 each) for FY23 subject to shareholder’s approval, according to a filing with BSE. Shares of PFL, erstwhile Magma Fincorp, were trading 2.5 per cent lower at Rs 308.5 per share on BSE. Its capital adequacy stood at 39 per cent at the end of March 2023.
NIM was up by 87 basis points year-on-year (YoY) to 11.3 per cent. Sequentially, it was up by 59 basis points quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) over NIM in December 2022. However, the company’s average cost of borrowing rose to 7.9 per cent in March 2023 from 7.5 per cent in March 2022.

The Pune-based company said its assets under management grew by 37 per cent YoY to Rs 16,143 crore and 16 per cent QoQ. Its disbursements stood at Rs 6,371 crore in Q4 FY23, growing by 151 per cent YoY and 89 per cent QoQ.
The asset quality profile showed improvement with gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) moderating to 1.44 per cent in March 2023 from 3.29 per cent a year ago and net NPAs to 0.78 per cent from 1.30 per cent in March 2022. The company has a healthy provision coverage ratio at 46.9 per cent.

Also Read

Poonawala Fincorp surges 13% after a 15% decline in past four trading days

Poonawalla Fincorp to sell housing finance unit to TPG for Rs 3,900 cr

Canara Bank's profit up 92%; Poonawalla Fin net jumps 88% to Rs 150 crore

Stocks to watch: Bharti Airtel, Poonawalla Fincorp, M&M, SBI, Wipro, NTPC

Shriram Finance turns India's largest retail NBFC after merger: Group

Maruti Suzuki Q4 net profit up 42.6%; firm declares dividend of Rs 90/share

Tata Consumer Products net profit rises 23.5% in January-March quarter

AU Small Finance Bank reports net profit of Rs 425 crore in Q4

Nippon AMC Q4 results: Consolidated net profit rises 13% to Rs 198 crore

HDFC AMC Q4FY23 results: Net profit rises 10% YoY to Rs 376 crore

Topics :NBFCsQ4 ResultsIndian markets

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 4:06 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story