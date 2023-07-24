Home / Companies / Results / Poonawalla Fincorp Q1FY24 result: PAT grows 62% YoY at Rs 200 crore

Poonawalla Fincorp Q1FY24 result: PAT grows 62% YoY at Rs 200 crore

Gross non-performing assets have also decreased by 1.42%, showing a YoY decline of 126 basis points

BS Web Team New Delhi
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Last Updated : Jul 24 2023 | 2:40 PM IST
Poonawalla Fincorp’s profit after tax (PAT) for the first quarter of the current financial year (Q1FY24) came in at Rs 200 crore, up 62 per cent year-on-year (YoY), and a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) increase of 11 per cent. This is the company's best-ever quarterly performance.

The company also achieved the highest-ever quarterly disbursements, reaching Rs 7,063 crore, showing a 143 per cent YoY growth and an 11 per cent QoQ increase.

Assets Under Management (AUM) rose to Rs 17,776 crore, marking a 41 per cent YoY growth and a 10 per cent QoQ increase.

Gross non-performing assets (NPA) reduced to 1.42 per cent, showing a YoY decline of 126 basis points (bps) and a QoQ decrease of 2 bps.

Net NPA also saw an improvement, decreasing to 0.76 per cent, reflecting a YoY reduction of 35 bps and a QoQ decrease of two bps.

Return on assets (RoA) for Q1FY24 reached 4.8 per cent, showing a YoY increase of 67 bps.

Commenting on Poonawalla Fincorp’s Q1FY24 performance, Abhay Bhutada, managing director, said “We have taken the FY23 momentum ahead with a fantastic start to FY24. The business growth has been strong, complemented by best-in-class asset quality and superior profitability.”

Topics :Q1 resultsMarketsIndian marketBS web team

First Published: Jul 24 2023 | 2:40 PM IST

